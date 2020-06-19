Rebel was paid to ‘stay bigger’

Rebel Wilson has revealed she was paid to stay a larger size by film bosses.

The comic, 40, exclusively told The Sun that she chose to lose weight for herself after years of being bigger had messed with her head.

The star, who is promoting Amazon Prime Show LOL: Last One Laughing, said: "Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I've been naming my years now, and, that's kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.

Rebel Wilson shows off her body transformation. Picture: Instagram

"I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn't really going to work much.

"I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.

"It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.

Rebel Wilson and Matt Lucas in Bridesmaids.

"So now I'm just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it's, it's cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

"There's no real simple answer to it. I've been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy."

Rebel has previously spoken about how her American acting agency snapped her up because they had no one that looked like her on their books.

It was her role as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect which catapulted her to fame and saw her making a lot of jokes about her weight.

Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp in Pitch Perfect. Picture: Universal Pictures

Recently she has shared several snaps of her new slimmed down figure and is looking forward to getting back to the gym.

In order to help herself slim down she enlisted the help of celebrity personal trainer Jono Castano.

A typical week will see her work on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo, and has just one day of rest.

LOL: Last One Laughing Australia will launch globally on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. Hosted by Rebel Wilson, the six-episode comedic series will roll out weekly culminating with its finale on July 3rd.

