Celebrity

Rebel and Jacob’s romantic getaway

by Andrew Bucklow
12th Oct 2020 10:59 AM

 

Rebel Wilson has shared more loved-up photos with her millionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The couple jetted to Mexico for a beach holiday over the weekend and it's hard to tell what Wilson was more impressed by, the beautiful beach or her boyfriend's body.

The Pitch Perfect star uploaded a number of shirtless photos of Busch who is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million.

Tanning time.
Rebel Wilson captioned this photo with: ‘Great view’.
Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend.
Wilson, who has undergone a physical transformation this year thanks to a gruelling exercise regimen, looked stunning in the holiday snaps.

The actress and comedian uploaded a photo of herself in a pink pair of bathers and joked in the caption: "I'm ready to step in for Australia at individual synchronised swimming."

RELATED: Rebel Wilson kisses boyfriend in raunchy new Insta post

Rebel Wilson is looking amazing.
Rebel Wilson shared this photo of Jacob.
REBEL AND JACOB'S RELATIONSHIP

The two were introduced last year but only started dating when Wilson returned to the US after quarantining in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source told People magazine last month. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well.

"He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco in September.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco
WHO IS JACOB BUSCH

The handsome fella is a member of Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million.

Anheuser-Busch manufactures beer brands including Budweiser and Rolling Rock.

Busch was previously in a relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof who is more than 25 years older than him.

Originally published as Rebel and Jacob's romantic getaway

