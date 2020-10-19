Ever since Rebel Wilson debuted her new millionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch to the world, they have been sharing couple shots all over social media.

Over the weekend, the couple posed once again for the cameras looking more loved-up than ever.

On Friday, the actress cosied up to her boyfriend as they enjoyed a romantic night out in Los Angeles.

Rebel Wilson and new boyfriend Jacob Busch strike a pose

Wilson, 40, showcased her slimmed down figure in a black and white dress.

Busch, 29, planted an affectionate kiss on Rebel's face as she smiled smugly for the camera.

The couple got affectionate for the camera

The photos come after the couple enjoyed a stunning beach holiday in Mexico last weekend.

The Pitch Perfect star uploaded a number of shirtless photos of Busch who is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million.

The couple are super loved-up

Wilson, who has undergone a physical transformation this year thanks to a gruelling exercise regimen, looked stunning in the holiday snaps.

The couple hit the beach in Mexico

The two were introduced last year but only started dating when Wilson returned to the US after quarantining in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source told People magazine last month. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well.

"He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco in September.

WHO IS JACOB BUSCH

The handsome fella is a member of Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million.

Anheuser-Busch manufactures beer brands including Budweiser and Rolling Rock.

Busch was previously in a relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof who is more than 25 years older than him.

Originally published as Rebel and her boyfriend share intimate pics