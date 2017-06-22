Rebate will save lives

SAVING LIVES: Swim coach Daniel Bannerman believes a $100 grant for kids' sport could help save lives if used for swimming lessons.

WHILE most parents see the announcement of the $100 Active Kids Rebate in this weeks state budget as a great cost saver, one local swimming coach believes it may well prove to be a lifesaver.

Daniel Bannerman who teaches swimming at the Coffs Harbour Aquatic Centre said if parents can see the value in putting the money towards swimming lessons they might not otherwise be able to afford, it could dramatically boost their child's skills and safety.

"It's a shame the grant is not a little bit more, but $100 is a start that can give kids their water confidence an potentially save some lives," Daniel said.

"Obviously not every parent can afford swimming lessons which cost around $150 a term, but if they can contribute on top of this money and get even one term of swimming lessons it will make a difference."

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet announced the Active Kids Rebate during his budget address on Tuesday, outlining $207 million to be set aside over four years from 2017-2018.

Parents will be able to register their school aged children online from January 1, 2018, for a voucher to be used on sports such as netball, football or basketball, gymnastics, athletics or swimming lessons.

Daniel said research shows 60 per cent of children aged under 12 can't swim 50 metres without assistance or stay afloat for two minutes, and the money could be well spent during the summer months in particular.

"Term four leading into summer and term one during in summer when the kids are around water a lot more is a great time to have lessons; it doesn't mean you don't need it during winter, but if you can afford it, at least they're getting a chance. The more kids we can get swimming, the more drownings we can prevent."

The rebate is part of the Premier's priority to reduce overweight and obesity rates of children by 5% over 10 years.