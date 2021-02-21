Menu
The car spun out and came to rest in the middle of the highway near Emerald Beach.
Rear ended at high speed in late night highway smash: more wet weather chaos

Janine Watson
21st Feb 2021 10:06 AM
THE driver of a 4WD rear ended in wet weather last night pulled of an amazing recovery manoeuvre to avoid serious damage to his car.

The incident occurred just after 10.30 last night (Saturday February 20) on the Pacific Highway close to the Solitary Islands way overpass Near Heritage Park

Reports suggest a southbound Ford Mondeo driven by a woman struck the rear of a 4WD then lost control and crashed in the median strip.

The Ford Mondeo lost control and smashed into the highway median strip on Saturday night.
She only suffered a minor hand injury.

Emergency services said the driver of the 4WD must have performed an impressive manoeuvre to not crash as well, after being rear ended in the 110km zone in wet weather.

Both the driver and his son were uninjured.

It’s expected that part of the highway will be closed for the recovery later today.

There have been several accidents across the region in the wet conditions.
There have been several accidents in recent days in the wet conditions.

On Friday morning there were major delays on the Pacific Highway after a car crash just north of Park Beach Plaza.

A crash in Coffs Harbour has caused traffic chaos this morning.
The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the highway on the notorious hill between the shopping centre and the Big Banana shortly after 9.30am.

Police closed one southbound lane as emergency services assisted at the scene after the driver of a yellow Hyundai hit the concrete divider.

Ambulance NSW said a 31-year-old woman was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital in a stable condition after complaining of neck and back pain.

