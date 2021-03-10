‘Really good result’: Show of force at C.ex Stadium

The Inferno National Touch League kicked off on Wednesday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, marking another milestone in the region’s pandemic recovery.

Last year’s NTL competition was the last to take place at the stadium before the coronavirus pandemic forced a sporting event hiatus.

The competition has a long association with the region with 21 of the last 25 competitions having been held in Coffs Harbour.

NTL CEO Jamie O’Connor said while there had been challenges trying to navigate different states’ border restrictions, the event has already exceeded expectations with 115 teams from around the country turning out.

“We are five teams short of where we were last year and 15 teams above our projection,” he said.

“It has really only been Western Australia which has seen an impact on team numbers.

“It’s a really good result for us.”

Mr O’Connor put the strong turnout down to the touch community’s hunger to get back out and participate after a year in which many events had been cancelled.

“Being able to get our community back together has excited a lot of people, it’s not until it is taken away that you really appreciate what is so great about our sport.”

One of those keen to get back out on the C.ex Stadium pitch was NTL stalwart Hayley Maddick, who has been coming to Coffs Harbour since she was just 14 years old.

Sunshine Coast Pineapples player Hayley Maddick has been coming to Coffs Harbour since she was fourteen years old. Photo: Tim Jarrett.

The 2019 NRL Touch Premiership Player of the Year has played for the Brisbane Broncos and Australian Emus and has tasted plenty of success at Coffs Harbour throughout the years.

This year Ms Maddick is lacing up for the Sunshine Coast Pineapples Mixed Opens side and said the competition was as tough as ever.

“You are playing against some of the best teams here … I know we have a pretty hard pool.”

“You have to be on the top of your game.”

