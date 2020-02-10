Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Reality star’s revealing Oscars gown

by Bronte Coy
10th Feb 2020 9:15 AM

Hollywood's brightest stars are beginning to flock to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the 2020 Academy Awards will soon get underway.

1917, Joker, Parasite, Judy, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood and The Irishman are all among the favourites to take home statues at today's Oscars ceremony - but before all of that gets announced, all eyes are on the red carpet.

RELATED: Margot's brother's cheeky tribute to superstar sis 

OSCARS 2020: Full list of nominations

OSCARS 2020: Who will and who should win the major categories?

In the first "huh?!" invitation of the Oscars, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance Blac Chyna has turned up in a daring black velvet gown, which by my count has two very significant wardrobe malfunction danger zones.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

 

 

Blac Chyna. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty
Blac Chyna. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty

 

 

 

Awards show veteran Giuliana Rancic, covering the event for E!, is among the very first arrivals, wearing a showstopping jewel-encrusted red gown with a feather skirt.

 

Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As always, Pose star Billy Porter knows how to make a statement with his red carpet fashion - this time, he's gone for a dragon theme.

Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

 

And former Victoria's Secret Model Lily Aldridge is effortlessly bridal in a white gown adorned with a large red rose.

 

Lily Aldridge. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
academy awards celebrity editors picks fashion movies oscars 2020 red carpet television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boaties, it's time to batten down the hatches

        Boaties, it's time to batten down the hatches

        News Boat owners along the NSW coast are reminded to ensure moored craft are safe and secure with extreme weather conditions expected to continue.

        PHOTOS: Incredible scenes as floods captured from above

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Incredible scenes as floods captured from above

        Weather VIDEO: Drone footage shows the expanse of flooding south of Grafton

        Torrential rain, floods and fallen trees cause train chaos

        Torrential rain, floods and fallen trees cause train chaos

        Weather Flood warnings as NSW hit by hundreds of millimetres of rain.

        UPDATE: RFS, SES crews trapped by flooded roads

        premium_icon UPDATE: RFS, SES crews trapped by flooded roads

        News Emergency services crews from Yamba, Coutts Crossing spent the night stranded south...