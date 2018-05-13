Real zinger! Violent rampage at Adelaide KFC

A YOUNG woman has been arrested and charged over a violent, foul-mouthed tirade at a city fast food outlet in which staff were abused and equipment hurled over the counter.

The rampage was caught on video and uploaded to social media on Friday night and appears to show a woman at the KFC restaurant on Hindley St, in Adelaide's CBD, swearing and shouting at staff and throwing equipment at display screens behind the counter.

The woman in the video can be heard asking staff "Are you actually retarded in the f***ing head?"

When police arrived about 9.30pm, the woman allegedly spat at officers before being arrested.

The woman yanks an EFTPOS machine off the counter during the rampage, which reportedly took place at KFC on Hindley St. Video @YeahCeebs/@ShitAdelaide

On Saturday the woman, whom The Advertiser has chosen not to name, posted on her Facebook page saying "it's time for me to make a change" and "stop drinking".

"Time for me to get my life in check," she wrote.

"Alcohol is a drug and its (sic) time for me to make a change and go back to the gentle girl that was once me.

"Life hasnt (sic) been an easy one and we all make mistakes nows (sic) my opportunity to turn it around and make the best life and best me I can."

The woman hurls the EFTPOS machine at the menu screen. Video @YeahCeebs/@ShitAdelaide

Andrew Moschakis, who shot the video, said the woman was trying to pay her order via bank transfer because she did not have cash or card on her.

"Then she got very aggravated and started screaming and yelling," he said.

During the outburst, the woman can be seen picking up various items on the service counter, including credit card machines and hurling them across the restaurant, with one hitting and damaging a menu screen.

"That almost got you," she shouted towards the kitchen area.

The video was sent to the ShitAdelaide Instagram account and has been viewed more than 39,000 times since being posted.

After he stopped recording, Mr Moschakis said the woman grabbed a 24-pack of 7Up cans sitting on the counter and threw it to the back of the store.

"Then two guys came, they said they were from the store across the road, they both pinned her down until 4-5 police on horses came and put her in cuffs," he said.

"There was no calming her down".

On Saturday, a Magill woman, 20, was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour, property damage, two counts of assault and two counts of aggravated assault police.

She has been bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court at a later date.

Retail and fast food union SDA SA assistant secretary Josh Peak said they had made contact with the franchise after the "outrageous incident" to ensure appropriate action was taken.

"Staff went to the back of the outlet and police were called, who intervened," he said.

"The union has ongoing concerns about the safety of fast food workers on Hindley St and has expressed that adequate policing and security are present within the street.

"The union has had enough of workers being threatened this way in fast food outlets on Hindley St and want to send a clear message to the community that this behaviour is not tolerated."

The Advertiser understands a security guard is usually employed at the restaurant from 11pm on weekends.

A KFC spokesman said managenment was relieved that no one was injured.

"Whilst the restaurant suffered some minor damage, it is still open for business," he said.