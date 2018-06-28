'Real taste of Thailand' opens its doors in Ballina

Head chef Mr Wanit Thotsakhui cooking up a storm Sonnie's Thai, which has recently opened in Ballina. .

A THAI couple's dream of having a baby was timed so perfectly with opening their new restaurant, coming up with a business name proved easy.

Six weeks ago, Wanit Thotsakhui and Fonthong Charoensil welcomed baby Sonnie into the world, with their restaurant Sonnie's Thai following suit just three weeks later.

Head chef Mr Thotsakhui said the kitchen was lucky to have the previous assistant chef at Thai at Byron and family member Phensri Chalfont cooking up a storm alongside his mother who also had a strong background in restaurants.

Sonnie's Thai menu offers traditional entrees and dishes made fresh to order and are made with the family's home grown herbs.

"The food prepared here is what Thai people eat," Mr Thotsakhui said.

"Most of the entrees are home-made and most of the curry's we make are our own mix and most of the vegetables are bought day by day."

Moving closer towards summer, customers can expect more Thai salads on the menu.

He said business was going well, with one customer coming back several times in two weeks.

"People are returning for the Pad Thai and the prawn spring rolls have been a hit," he said.

"The recipe is a secret we definitely don't want our opposition to know.

"Customer's reaction to the food so far has been great, the comments on Facebook have been wonderful."

Hailing from the northeastern region of Thailand in the area of Isan the couple have been Australian citizens for about 10 years and are Ballina locals.

Mr Thotsakhui said Sonnie's Thai was bridging a gap in Ballina for dine in and take away Thai restaurants, also open for lunch.

"We look forward to meeting all our future customers," he said.

"We appreciate all of the support we have received so far. I'd like to thank our wonderful family too."

Find Sonnie's Thai at Shop 1/95 River St, Ballina.

Trading hours for lunch: Tuesday to Friday 11.30am-2pm.

Dinner: Tuesday, Wednesday 5-730pm, Thursday 5-8pm, Friday, 5-8.30pm, Saturday 5-9pm and Sunday 5-7.30pm.