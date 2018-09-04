Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VIDEO footage of a swordfish being caught at Pumicestone Passage in Caloundra has sparked debate online to whether it's fake.
VIDEO footage of a swordfish being caught at Pumicestone Passage in Caloundra has sparked debate online to whether it's fake. Bradley Stevens
News

Real or fake? Swordfish caught at Pumicestone Passage

Matty Holdsworth
by
4th Sep 2018 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:16 PM

VIDEO footage of a swordfish being caught at Pumicestone Passage in Caloundra has sparked debate online to whether it's fake.

The video, posted by Bradley Stevens, has gained almost 50,000 views, hundreds of comments and shares since going online late yesterday.

It shows a two-metre swordfish being caught and brought into the shoreline.

'TIME HAS COME': SHOULD 4WDS BE BANNED FROM NATIONAL PARKS?

Mr Stevens said it took an hour and a half to reel in - but as it came close to the shore it took off and snapped the line.

"Caught my second ever Billfish today," he posted.

"Swordfish off the bank in the Pumicestone Passage, Caloundra. Now that must be a first."

SHOCK DEPARTURE: SUPERSTAR DUO TO LEAVE THE SUNSHINE COAST LIGHTNING

However not everyone is convinced by the video.

Trent Bazley commented "Can't believe how many ppl (people) think this is legit."

Wade Beasley said "Haha you've fooled a lot of people."

Jon Mans "Swordfish, lol not around these parts in shallow water sail fish by the looks or a little stripy?"

What do you think? Real or fake?

Have you seen a swordfish that close to the shoreline? Let us know in the comments.

Related Items

caloundra fishing pumicestone passage sunshine coast swordfish
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    premium_icon GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    Crime THE 70-year-old denied all charges, but the jury has delivered its verdict.

    Coffs teachers to rally against $1.9b funding cuts

    premium_icon Coffs teachers to rally against $1.9b funding cuts

    News Teachers to hold protest this week.

    • 4th Sep 2018 2:30 PM
    Drought relief straight from the heart

    premium_icon Drought relief straight from the heart

    News Adelaide never imagined the impact her gift would have.

    Petition calls for changes to ramp

    premium_icon Petition calls for changes to ramp

    News Committee presents their toil to Fraser.

    Local Partners