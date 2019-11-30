Real Madrid poised to make Man Utd a huge offer for Pogba

Paul Pogba takes a free kick during the clash between Manchester United and Leeds at Perth's Optus Stadium on July 17. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

Paul Pogba takes a free kick during the clash between Manchester United and Leeds at Perth's Optus Stadium on July 17. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

REAL Madrid are set to offer Manchester United a deal they surely can't refuse.

According to reports, two misfiring stars and $140 million will be used as bait to try and lure Paul Pogba to the Spanish capital.

The Spanish club is reportedly set to offer £73million ($A140 million) plus misfits James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz in exchange for Pogba.

The Mirror claims Machest United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a big decision to make this January as Real finally look to secure the services of World Cup winner Pogba.

The midfielder has been limited to just five Premier League games this season after picking up an ankle injury in September.

United are expecting him back in training in a week's time.

But it's been sensationally claimed that Pogba is refusing to play for the Red Devils.

He is apparently desperate to link up with compatriot Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

CHELSEA LINING UP ZAHA TRANSFER IF BAN IS OVERTURNED

CRYSTAL Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is on Chelsea's radar for a January singing should they have their current transfer ban overturned.

The Blues also have their eyes on Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, who could leave the German giants next summer.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the 27-year-old.

He has been of interest at Stamford Bridge since last summer, but the club had been unable to sign him.

Chelsea have served one window ban after football's world governing body FIFA found they had broken transfer rules by signing underage foreign players.

The Blues denied any wrongdoing at the time and appealed the decision.

JOSE EYEING TRIPLE JANUARY TRANSFER SWOOP

JOSE Mourinho has told Tottenham there are three players he would like to bring in when the transfer window opens, it has been claimed.

Mourinho gave chairman Daniel Levy a clear vision of what he sees as the future of the squad before the club agreed to appoint him as their new manager.

And despite assuring them he believes there is quality in the squad to work with, the Independent say the 56-year-old has made it clear there are a trio of targets he has in mind for January.

Top of the list is Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes - who has been a long-term target for Spurs under Pochettino.

But the article also claims Mourinho wants Spurs to try to sign Benfica star Ruben Dias and also Manchester United outcast Nemanja Matic.