Real estate agents to get new rules

Reforms are on the way for the real estate industry. shironosov
Melissa Martin
FAR-REACHING changes are on the way for the real estate industry, following the release of a major review of the Property, Stock and Business Agents Act.

The review is the first since the Act became law in 2002 and Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean said the review was designed to strengthen standards in the industry.

Mr Kean said the proposed amendments would bolster training standards as well increasing transparency and accountability to put consumers first.

"Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest investments most of us will make in our lifetime - consumers have every right to expect that agents are doing the right thing,” he said.

"We want to make sure that those who work in the industry are properly qualified, and better protections are in place to crack down on any dodgy operators.

"Real estate agents rely on reputation and it's vitally important consumers are able to trust them to behave professionally and ethically.”

The reforms, including higher training standards for agents, tougher audits on trust accounts and higher transparency on commissions received by agents, creating a new licensee-in-charge qualification, who will supervise agents, oversee trust accounts and ensure compliance, and new fraud prevention measures will also be imposed such as requiring agents to transfer rental income out of trust accounts at the end of each month.

