Ready to tri and scoot

TRI HARDS: Entries are open for the bcu Scoot for Schools on March 2. Darrell Nash

ENTRIES are coming in thick and fast for the bcu Coffs Kids TRI on March 2 from local primary school students eager to win the Scoot for Schools Cup.

Leading the charge are Kororo and St Augustine's primary schools, with Sandy Beach, Christian Community and Bishop Druitt College not far behind.

With just over two weeks until entries close, time is running out to register and be in contention to win sporting equipment for your school.

"It's great to see so many school kids getting behind the event and challenging themselves to do a triathlon,” race director Noel Phillips said.

The Scoot for Schools Cup was introduced to the bcu Coffs TRI two years ago to encourage kids to get outdoors, try something new and enjoy a local community event.

There is $3500 in sports vouchers to be awarded to the four primary schools with the largest number of participants - as a percentage of school size.

So, as long as you register for one of the events in the bcu Coffs Kids Tri, your school has a chance of winning.

The bcu Coffs Kids TRI has events for ages six to 13 with all swims held in the shallow waters of the Jetty Beach supervised by qualified surf lifesavers. The cycle and run legs are on closed roads making it safe for the young competitors.

All children registered in the event will receive a goodie bag including an event t-shirt and finisher's gift. The bcu's mascot Scoot will be at the finish to high-five the kids as they cross the line. Also up for grabs are some amazing random draw prizes for anyone taking part.

The bcu Coffs Kids TRI is open to all abilities and levels of experience, offering an aquathon (swim/run) for ages six and seven, and triathlons (swim/cycle/run) over varying distances for ages eight to 13.

Children can ride any style of bike as long as it's roadworthy and is ridden with an approved helmet.

It's a great event for spectators too, they can watch the swim from the Jetty and cheer on the competitors as they run around the Jetty Foreshores.

Primary school students are encouraged to take part in the bcu Coffs Kids TRI not only to help their school but also to do something fun and active in their community. All proceeds from the event are distributed to local charities and community groups who assist with the running of the event.

To find out more about the Scoot for Schools Cup and to enter one of the events in the bcu Coffs Kids TRI on March 2, go to villagesports.com.au. Entries close February 27 if not sold out prior.