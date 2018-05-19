Ready to take one giant leap

FINALS SHOT: Alex Bunt is one of four Orara Valley players playing for the North Coast under-23 representative team this afternoon.

A SPOT in the final of the CRL Country Championships is up for grabs at Sawtell today.

The North Coast under-23 team, featuring players from both Group 2 and Group 3 will meet their neighbours from the Northern Rivers in what's sure to be a high standard contest.

North Coast reached the semis after beating Central Coast in a thriller a fortnight ago before easily overcoming a CRL Newcastle team last week.

North Coast coach Dean Hurrell said he's expecting to day's clash at Rex Hardaker Oval to be a closely fought battle.

"When we played the Central Coast I thought we could win, but didn't expect to," Hurrell said.

"This week it will be harder and they'll probably be at a similar level to Central Coast. There won't be much in it.

"The more we play the better we're getting because we have that valuable time together.

"It's a happy side."

The North Coast team features a total of nine players from Group 2 teams, most from Sawtell and Orara Valley.

There's the Axemen quartet of Luke Beaumont, Michael Hart, Alex Bunt and Jarrod Roberts, three players from the Panthers in Latrell Hampton, Josh Cockbain and Austin Cooper as well as Zac Johnson (Nambucca Heads) and Joe McKay (Macksville).

Prior to the under-23 match will be the Ladies League Tag semi final between Greater Northern and Central Coast.

The winner of today's game will meet the winner of the other semi final between Illawarra South Coast and Monaro.

COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

CRL Semi-Final today at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Ladies League Tag - 11am: Central Coast v Greater Northern

Under-23 Men - 12.10pm: North Coast v Northern Rivers