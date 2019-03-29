Ready to tackle Australia's best

GOLF: More than 130 players arrived at Bonville Golf Resort this week to contest the regional final of the Volkswagen Scramble.

Formerly known as the Holden Scramble, the competition is the longest running of its kind and is played out throughout Australia, with more than 400 locals events across the course of the year. Teams competing in the regional final have won their respective local competitions.

The ambrose competition matches teams of four amateurs with a club professional, meaning some very impressive scores.

The team from Coffs Harbour Golf Club were at their best on the day, shooting a Gross round 57 to win with a Nett score of 52.4.

The team consisted of Matt Allen (Pro), Tim McManus, Gavin Galvin, Damien Galvin and Logan Toms. The group consistently recorded birdies and even an eagle on the par five 7th hole.

"We had a great day out there. I've played at Bonville on many occasions and I've never seen the golf course in better condition,” Allen said.

The team now progresses to the national final held at Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast in May.

The golfing trip of a lifetime includes golf, accommodation and airfares. The Coffs Harbour team will be hoping to for a big result.