HITTING OUT: Colts player Nick Wood ready to smash the ball through the covers. Sam Flanagan
Ready to fight for victory

Sam Flanagan
by
4th Jan 2019 10:02 AM
CRICKET: After a two-week spell, the Coffs Colts and Star Hotel Cricket Club are ready to rip into the back-half of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League season.

The two sides may at the lower end of the table, but both possess a strong arsenal of quality players capable of taking the game away from their opposition.

Colts got the better of the Star Hotel when they met earlier in the season, but player Matt Rose knows this doesn't mean this weekend's outcome is a forgone conclusion.

"Every game is a hard game in the Premier League,” Rose said.

"We had a good win against them last time but a few of their guns didn't fire.

"We respect all of our opposition, they've done well and have proven players... They're a good bunch of blokes and it's good to play against them.”

Rose said because of the nature of the NCCCPL, which features just five teams in its inaugural year, a victory can quickly snowball into decent momentum.

"Any win will spark a team, especially in country cricket,” he said.

"But we've got to do the basics right, do our best and see where we end up.

"We have plenty of talent in our side and so do they.

"I don't think the break will affect either side, it will be decent cricket straight away... It will be a case of playing smart.”

The Colts and Star Hotel Cricket Club are playing on Leisure Field 1.

coutts-coffs colts north coast cricket council premier league star hotel cricket club
Coffs Coast Advocate

