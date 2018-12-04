Menu
Mac is Pet of the Week.
Ready for his forever home

4th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
Hi, my name is Mac.

I'm your typical cattle dog looking for an active family to hang out with.

I would prefer someone who has had working breeds before but, hey, I can teach you what you need to know if need be.

Basically, we need exercise and something to do or else I might find something to occupy myself that doesn't match your idea of proper backyard behaviour.

I'm pretty switched on and love my treats so new tricks or commands should be easy to teach.

I find cats far too interesting to be re-homed with or pocket pets but lived with another dog in my previous home.

If you have a dog, bring them in to meet Mac before taking him home.

Mac's adoption fee is $320 plus lifetime registration.

He is microchipped, desexed, vet checked, vaccinated and treated for fleas, worms and ticks.

