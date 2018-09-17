Ready for a swing at the title

BIG PLAY-OFF: Dave Matthes of the Sawtell Dodgers lays down the law to Harry Cross of the All Stars ahead of Saturday's Grand Final Showdown.

BIG PLAY-OFF: Dave Matthes of the Sawtell Dodgers lays down the law to Harry Cross of the All Stars ahead of Saturday's Grand Final Showdown. Contributed

OLD foes, the Sawtell Dodgers and Coffs All Stars will meet in this year's Coffs Harbour Baseball Association Grand Final after All Stars held off the Woolgoolga Blue Sox in a thrilling preliminary final.

Lead by pitcher Chris Cook, the All Stars jumped out to an early lead before the Blue Sox got their nose in front thanks to lusty hitting by Gerard Berger and Trent Hackett. Blue Sox pitcher, Tama Nohotima, managed to keep the All Stars bats subdued in the second innings, but their bats came to life in the third, with a series of singles leading to 4 runners scoring.

The All Stars extended their lead in the fourth, Cook opening with a double to centrefield, the side going on to add three more runs, extending the All Stars lead to 6. The Blue Sox fought back in the fifth, Aaron Kennedy opening the innings with a home run to left field. With the Blue Sox having sent three runners home, two and loaded bases, the game hung in the balance before All Star Derek Jordan claimed a difficult swirling fly ball to end the inning and the Blue Sox hopes of making back to back grand finals.

Minor Premiers, the Dodgers were the first team into the grand final and have been the benchmark side all year. The Dodgers have a solid pitching rotation and very well balanced batting line up.

The teams have met each other five teams this year, the honours evenly distributed at 2 wins and a draw apiece. The grand final is always a battle of attrition, stretching across 9 innings. Play gets underway this Saturday 22nd from 1pm, with the B Grade final between Blue Sox and All Stars getting underway from 10.

The Bellingen Brewers claimed the junior grand final in their inaugural year, with a walk-off 8-7 win over All Stars. This was a tremendous game, which went right down to the wire as the scoreline suggests. Brewers' Connor Wear-Brodie was named season MVP after a dominant year with bat and ball.