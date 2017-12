Smokey is pet of the week.

Smokey is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe

ARE you an active person on the lookout for a four legged pal to befriend?

Smokey, a nine-month-old desexed female Australian kelpie, mixed breed, german koolie is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

She is a high-energy pup who has responded well to her training and socialises well with other dogs.

She would be best suited to an active family who will take the time to continue her training.

Adoption fee: $320.

ID: 406 344.

Visit adoptapet.com.au