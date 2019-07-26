Ready for 30 days of walking?

Guide Dogs Australia promotes the link between daily exercise and a happy pup this PAWGUST.

Guide Dogs Australia promotes the link between daily exercise and a happy pup this PAWGUST.

HAVE you ever wondered how happy your dog really is?

This year, for the launch of PAWGUST 2019, Guide Dogs Australia have released a Dog Happiness Quiz which lets owners measure the happiness of their dog.

The annual fundraising challenge encourages people to commit to walking their pooches 30 minutes a day for 30 days during August.

"Dogs and humans are more similar than you might think. The link between exercise and improved mental health for people exists for dogs as well," dognitive therapist and PAWGUST ambassador Laura Vissaritis said.

With only 30% of owners reportedly walking their dog every day, Australians could be ignoring a vital way to ensure their pups are feeling their healthiest and happiest.

According to Laura V, there are some obvious signs and symptoms dogs are experiencing poor mental health or anxiety; including barking, loss of appetite or trying to escape, but not every sign is so easy to read.

"Sometimes, the body language we perceive as excitement or happiness are in fact a sign that a dog is feeling anxious. Things like certain tail wags can indicate your dog is actually experiencing distress," said Laura V.

Guide Dogs Australia is calling on Aussies to walk their dogs daily this PAWGUST

Guide Dog training manager at Guide Dogs NSW/ACT, Eddie Sullivan said, "Australian dog owners need to be walking their dog every day, not just for their wellbeing, but for the mental and physical wellbeing of their best mate.

"Getting behind a great cause like PAWGUST, Aussie dogs and their owners can improve their mental health while raising funds for an important cause".

To pledge walking your best mate for 30 minutes a day for 30 days and raise vital funds, visit pawgust.com.au