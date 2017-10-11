Readers' votes are in on where to get great coffee

More than 1,000 Advocate readers have cast their vote.

Liana Turner

WITH so many places around the Coffs Coast offering amazing coffee, we're spoiled for choice.

It was a difficult decision, but more than 1,000 Advocate readers have weighed in on where you can get great coffee on the Coffs Coast.

Readers were asked over the weekend to vote for their favourite local coffee shop in our online poll. There were 15 options, which coffee shops nominated by Advocate readers via our Facebook page.

Split Cafe and Espresso Bar on First Ave in Sawtell proved to be most popular, receiving just short of a quarter of the 1,147 votes.

From here it became a tight race, with coffeehouse chain Gloria Jeans, Coffs' Artisti Coffee Roasters, Woolgoolga's Riveria Top Shoppe, Woolgoolga's Bluebottles Brasserie and Moonee Beach's Mr Good Beans almost neck and neck, in that order.

Next was Dark Arts Coffee Academy and Mr Intolerables in Coffs, also proving to be a popular choice.