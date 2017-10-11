27°
News

Readers' votes are in on where to get great coffee

More than 1,000 Advocate readers have cast their vote.
More than 1,000 Advocate readers have cast their vote. Liana Turner
Jasmine Minhas
by

WITH so many places around the Coffs Coast offering amazing coffee, we're spoiled for choice.

It was a difficult decision, but more than 1,000 Advocate readers have weighed in on where you can get great coffee on the Coffs Coast.

Readers were asked over the weekend to vote for their favourite local coffee shop in our online poll. There were 15 options, which coffee shops nominated by Advocate readers via our Facebook page.

Split Cafe and Espresso Bar on First Ave in Sawtell proved to be most popular, receiving just short of a quarter of the 1,147 votes.

From here it became a tight race, with coffeehouse chain Gloria Jeans, Coffs' Artisti Coffee Roasters, Woolgoolga's Riveria Top Shoppe, Woolgoolga's Bluebottles Brasserie and Moonee Beach's Mr Good Beans almost neck and neck, in that order.

Next was Dark Arts Coffee Academy and Mr Intolerables in Coffs, also proving to be a popular choice.

Topics:  cafe coffee coffs coast coffs harbour

Coffs Coast Advocate
Crappy facts: What does your poo say about you

Crappy facts: What does your poo say about you

WHAT did your last number two look like? Was it like a lumpy sausage, smooth snake or mushy?

Multi-million dollar Jetty4Shore upgrade nears completion

ALMOST DONE: The $9.2 million Jetty4Shore will be officially opened in November.

The $9.2 million upgrade to the Jetty4Shores is just about finished

Greeny's pick of his best sports pics

COP THAT: A Wauchope Thunder back feels the full brunt of a barnstorming Kris Kent as the Coffs Snappers cruise to an easy victory.

Advocate sports editor has picked his favourite sports photos.

Another arrest made over string of armed robberies

Strike Force Soren detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man in relation to a string of armed robberies on the Coffs Coast.

Another arrest made over string of armed robberies

Local Partners