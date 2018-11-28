Readers say Coffs shouldn't miss the boat on cruise ships

#WHATCOFFSWANTS: A cruise ship terminal or stoppover point for the Coffs Coast has dominated our community call-out for major projects for the future today.

#WHATCOFFSWANTS: A cruise ship terminal or stoppover point for the Coffs Coast has dominated our community call-out for major projects for the future today.

TODAY'S Coffs Coast Advocate front page floating the need for voters to suggest major projects for the future of the Coffs Coast has added a weight of support behind the cruise ship terminal or stopover debate.

Previously, the suggestion has been investigated by Regional Development Australia as a plausible way of boosting tourism to the region, while granting cruiselines a halfway stopping point between Sydney and Brisbane.

Widely supported by many readers, of course, the suggestion has also attracted its fair share of naysayers and while it was widely debated that the harbour just isn't deep enough anymore to support big ships suggestions have been floated over the possibility of ships anchoring offshore and tenders bringing passengers into the harbour.

Other smaller towns the world over are benefiting daily from cruise ship stopovers, so we ponder has Coffs missed the boat or is it a novel concept for the coast's future?

In reality, the Coffs Coast only has to look to a recent precedent that saw the MS Caledonian Sky stop off South West Rocks last month.

The stopover allowed mostly international passengers to tour Trial Bay Gaol.

Around 90 passengers on board the luxury cruise ship embarked on the stopover.

Matt Deans

Kempsey Shire Mayor Liz Campbell and local 'welcome ambassadors' were on hand to meet and greet the passengers as they were ferried from the ship to the beach at Trial Bay.

A welcome to Country from local Aboriginal elders and an exchange of memorabilia between the ship and the council - as is tradition for vessels making a maiden call to ports in NSW - happened onshore.

The 90.6m-long Italian-built MS Caledonian Sky is one of the three flagships vessels of London-based cruise company Noble Caledonia.

The ship made 19 stops on this Australian voyage, including calls into Newcastle, Batemans Bay and Eden.

Talk of Coffs Harbour stopovers come at a time of increasing cruise visits to regional New South Wales.

Cruise continues to be the fastest growing tourism sector in Australia and brings in almost $5 billion to the Australian economy every year - with New South Wales being the biggest contributor.

So how did Kempsey Shire Council achieve its goal?

It worked with the Port Authority of New South Wales and Roads and Maritime Services preparing for the MS Caledonian Sky's arrival.

The council's Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, Marilyn Breen met with South West Rocks businesses ahead of the voyage and was thrilled with the response.

"Local businesses have been excited to roll out the welcome mat and support this exciting initiative, including providing some great hospitality specials for the passengers and crew," said Ms Breen.

Port Authority owns and manages Sydney's two cruise facilities - the Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay and White Bay Cruise Terminal at Rozelle - offered its expertise to assist with a safe and smooth arrival and departure for the cruise ship and its passengers.

So have we missed the boat Coffs? Or is it a grand idea to bring tourists to town, injections to the local economy and a new held fame for the coast as a destination.

Have your say on #WhatCoffsWants.

Here's what some of the early respondents had to say today on #whatcoffswants:

"I would support:

An international airport, international Hotel (on the old fishing club site)

Cruise ship terminal

An entertainment centre for concerts/ballet etc.

Development of the Jetty area

The Coffs Harbour bypass

Make Harbour Drive near the Palm Centre a pedestrian walk way

Eco-tourism projects like they have in Tassie

Aboriginal Heritage Learning Tourist Projects

Railway line diverted inland and make a walking/cycling track along the ocean/mountain track plus integrated transport

Maria Nethercott

"TOP of my priority list is a wish to see cruise ships off our harbour."

Margaret Tees

International flights

Skyline hotels and basement style Sydney nightclubs.

A tram loop connecting our three urban centres.

The Pacific Highway paved.

Spanish style beach umbrellas and chairs on location for hire.

A pistol shooting practice range in the city.

Dolphin Marine Magic to free our dolphins and switch to boat tours

Peter Bishop

Now I know the big boys take the electorates of Coffs and Cowper for granted.

For decades now the voters have been trying to set the agenda for their political futures and for decades the National Party representation has ignored the people and toed the city based Liberal Party line to the detriment of jobs and income levels for their constituents.

Ragged, Sawtell

We need The Great Koala National Park, it will help preserve the threatened species against logging and deforestation for generations to come and create eco-tourism opportunities including accommodation, hospitality and tourism.

Carrier