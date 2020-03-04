READERS REACT: Should Newstart be increased?

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan last week called for “both sides” of parliament to begin a serious discussion on how Newstart payments can be raised.

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan last week called for “both sides” of parliament to begin a serious discussion on how Newstart payments can be raised.

A MAJORITY of the Advocate's online readers have agreed with Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan's recent call to have Newstart payments increased.

In a poll on the Advocate website, 62 per cent of readers voted in favour of a rise, while 28 per cent voted against and 8 per cent were undecided.

The Nationals MP last week described the current unemployment benefit of around $280 a week as being "inadequate", and called on both sides of parliament to begin serious discussions on how the unemployment benefits could be increased.

Mr Conaghan joined a small number of other politicians including Barnaby Joyce, Matthew Canavan and former Prime Minister John Howard, who have all called for an increase in Newstart.

Currently, single individuals with no children can receive a maximum payment of $559 a fortnight, while a single parent can receive a maximum $604.70.

Coupled individuals can receive up to $504.70 a fortnight each.

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan has described the payment of around $280 a week as being “inadequate”.

Online readers have since weighed in on the issue:

"Yes it should be increased. People are struggling to find work in Coffs Harbour. Majority of work if you are lucky will be casual." - Gail McDonald

"Economics 101. Raising Newstart is not only the wise thing to do, it is also the right thing to do." - Paul Hemphill

"Let's see this happen. About time we saw action from our local representatives." - Marie Faw

"The marginal propensity to consume for those on the dole would be 100 per cent. That means any increase would be spent in the community, in businesses etc. Good way to pump the economy as well as assist those living meagrely." - Gurum

"While you're at it please mention the pensioners." - Jeanne Smith

"Recipients of New Start won't use the extra to pay down debt or invest it. Their retail spending will be a bigger stimulus than tax breaks." - Peter George Farquhar

Reader poll Should Newstart payments be raised? This poll ended on 04 March 2020. Current Results Yes 62% No 28% Undecided 8% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

"The country can't afford not to. This money is money that will directly impact the local economy. Ten dollars that buys fruit at the markets, is then used to pay for an Uber home... then used to pay rent, then used to pay rates... It's huge for the economy as a whole." - Jessica McGinty

"The question really is where does the money come from for increases? Someone's spending power will have to go down, but nobody wants that." - Robert Stewart

"Maybe tax the big businesses that make billions instead of letting them keep all those huge profits." - Sue Wetherell Foote

"When your rent is $675 a fortnight but your dole payment is $528 a fortnight, but it's okay because pollies get $330,000 a year." - Peter Gina