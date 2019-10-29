READERS REACT: Removing memorial is ‘not the answer’

The ‘love’ seat at Emerald Beach, crafted by Cameron East, is set to be removed.

CAMERON East still remembers vividly the morning he found his best friend’s lifeless body.

Cameron had spent the previous night with him, but tragically, when he came back the next morning, it was too late.

He wasn’t just Cameron’s best friend, but also a father figure.

“He was my rock, and growing up did so much for me,” Cameron said.

“I lost a mate, dad, and rock in one go. Twenty-five years of good times, laughs and love gone.”

In memory of his mate, Cameron crafted a log seat with the word ‘love’ emblazoned across the back.

“I needed to try and occupy my head,” he said.

He left the log seat at a picturesque location overlooking Emerald Beach.

However, as previously reported in The Advocate, Cameron has been notified that the seat will need to be removed due to a National Parks and Wildlife Policy.

Cameron shared the news on social media, causing a stir in the community with many calling for the seat to remain.

NPWS’ Memorials in Parks policy outlines that written consent must be given for a memorial to be installed in the area.

The Advocate recently ran an online poll asking readers whether they thought the seat should stay, or be removed.

Of the first 100 votes polled 85 per cent voted for the seat to stay, one vote was undecided and 14 per cent voted for it to go.

“This is the best thing. It’s a beautiful memorial, the message on the seat is gorgeous...we went there especially to that beach when we knew it was there,” wrote Bel Wait.

“Removing this Emerald Beach chair is not the answer...This is a thinking seat, a place where hurt people can find some peace,” wrote Kathleen Quinn.

If you or anyone you know needs support call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 22 46 36.