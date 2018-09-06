Reader's offence to coverage of priest trial

I WRITE in disgust with your article headed 'Accused priest denies child sex claims at trial', in the Advocate, August 18.

The article refers to questioning of Father John Casey by his defence counsel, Ian McLachlan, to allow him to steadfastly deny the veracity of the charges made against him.

The article smacks of bigotry and in the eyes of the writer, Father Casey is guilty.

Little attempt has been made to emphasise the purpose of the questioning was to allow the accused to refute all charges, but instead is suggestive the man is already condemned for the vile acts portrayed in the changes.

This shabby style of reporting is not in the public interest but is no doubt designed to inflame sensationalism.

Sir, the accused is an ordained priest of the Catholic Church and as such is entitled to be addressed as Father not Mr, as the article so ignorantly asserts.

Your reporter deserves to be disciplined for the ill-informed, bigoted and shabby style of writing. I'll wager you will not print this correspondence.

John Miller, Dickson ACT

Editor's note: Without fear or favour we cover many high-profile trials in court, only reporting the evidence outlined in front of the jury. Often the evidence is hard to read, but without court coverage the community would not be informed of outcomes in public prosecutions and the plights of victims in the pursuit of justice would therefore go unreported.

The trick to obtaining power in politics

I TOLD my son, "You will marry the girl I choose.” He said, "No.”

I told him, "She is Bill Gates' daughter.” He said, "Yes.”

I called Bill Gates and said, "I want your daughter to marry my son.” Bill Gates said, "No.”

I told Bill Gates, "My son is the CEO of the World Bank.” Bill Gates said, "OK.”

I called the president of the World Bank and asked him to make my son the CEO. He said, "No.”

I told him, "My son is Bill Gates' son-in-law.” He said, "OK.”

And that's exactly how politics works.

David Ellis

Construction is set to start on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass in 2020. RMS

Coffs deserves tunnels not cuttings

THE people of Coffs Harbour need to get vocal now on the bypass issues before it is too late.

The possibility of having cuttings rather than tunnels would be an environmental disaster.

I have been holidaying in Switzerland recently and travelled about 3000km around the countryside.

I found there are tunnels everywhere. Wherever there is a hill or mountain in the way, there is a tunnel.

For the least amount of noise or exhaust fume pollution, a road which is as level as possible could only be achieved with tunnels.

The experience with highways so far shows the same is not happening with cuttings. To make sure the cutting would not be too large, usually they have the road inclining.

The extra noise and pollution created, especially from trucks, to accelerate up these inclines would be immense in the valley and be an eyesore too.

Coffs Harbour tourism is too important just to destroy it with a cheap highway solution.

Bruno Aebi, Boambee

Less division needed in Australian politics

IT'S time for our political leaders to put the chaos in Canberra firmly behind them and get on with the job.

General economic indicators are pointing in a positive direction, there are some obvious and immediate challenges that we need our leaders to address.

The impact of the drought is going far beyond the farm gate.

The chamber recently released business survey data that identified 84 per cent of businesses in regional NSW have been negatively affected by drought, while almost 70 per cent of affected businesses indicated their local economy had been weakened.

Kellon Beard, Mid North Coast Business Chamber