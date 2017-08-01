20°
News

Readers images capturing the beauty of the coast

Rachel Vercoe
| 1st Aug 2017 10:00 AM
OMINOUS SKIES: Dark grey clouds create a beautiful reflection on the still creek water.
OMINOUS SKIES: Dark grey clouds create a beautiful reflection on the still creek water. Keegan Thomas

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHETHER it's the beautiful harbour, the lush bushland or the stunning coastline, everyone has a favourite part of the Coffs Coast.

These images have been captured by our readers and submitted on our Facebook page for the Coffs Coast Advocate's cover image of the week call-out.

Have you captured some of the spectacular sunsets, pristine days or a stunning location?

Follow our Facebook page and look out for the Cover Image call out every Monday at 5.30pm where you can comment your image. The image with the most likes will be shared as our cover image this afternoon.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate
'Boys will be boys' rape accused told police, court hears

'Boys will be boys' rape accused told police, court hears

The Supreme Court trial of two men accused of violently raping a woman on an isolated beach continues in Coffs Harbour this morning.

How your council rates are set to change

Coffs harbour City council chambers Photo: Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Advocate.

If you a ratepayer in Coffs Harbour expect some changes to billing.

Looking back: Coffs Coast - Headlines throughout History

The Summit at the Big Banana in 1989.

What was making news on the Coffs Coast in the early 1980s.

Lynette Daley rape trial hears shocking evidence

Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011.

Attwater, Maris appear on charges relating to Ten Mile Beach death

Local Partners

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

IF YOU thought you were already an organ donor you might want to re-check.

The Cheesemaking Workshop the toast of local business

SHARP TASTE: The Cheesemaking Workshop won four awards at this year's Sunny's Business Awards.

The Cheesemaking Workshop was awarded four gongs at the 2017 Sunny's

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

WOOD'S GOOD: Chris Hanson, president of the Glenreagh Timber Festival is getting ready another big day this Saturday.

More than 3000 expected for annual family day

Look at moi! Kath & Kim are coming back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Oud virtuoso to perform in Bellingen

Aussie-Egyptian oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros, a three-time ARIA Award winner, pictured here recording at Abbey Road Studios, will perform in Bellingen.

Three-time ARIA award winner to play in Bellingen

Idyllic family residence...

38 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $565,000

Showcasing generous proportions, an effortless open plan flow and superior finishes, this impeccable home is a superb family offering in a quiet Coffs Harbour...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $489,950

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

One for the family...

113 Linden Avenue, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000 ...

This would have to be one of the best setup family homes on the market at the moment. This 4/5 bedroom home has good elevation with views over the vacant land and...

3 to 4 Bedroom Home plus Granny Flat.

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

5 bedroom, 2 living area family home...

2 Ocean Spray Close, Toormina 2452

House 5 2 2 $495,000

Here it is, a large five bedroom family home set in a quiet cul-de-sac position just a short drive into Sawtell village and beaches. This brick and tile double...

Could this be Korora&#39;s best buy?...

3 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $439,000

Sitting on a corner block in the sought after leafy location of Korora you will find this solid brick and tile home. You will be within walking distance to...

Affordable 3 bedroom home...

5a Koel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $397,000

If that affordable three bedroom home has so far escaped you, look no further! This home on 771m2 (approx.) block has a good size rear yard and is fenced for...

Home with Commercial Interest at Sapphire Beach!

4 Headland Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 1 $610,000

If this is not the best opportunity for a chance to grasp a piece of beach paradises in one of the most sort after areas, north of Coffs harbour? The famous...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 17 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter