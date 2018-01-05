Readers have their say on the need for a bypass

Traffic across the Pacific Highway in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

Traffic reflects NSW's over population

I DON'T agree the only solution to this city's growing traffic problem is a highway bypass.

The real solution is for Australia to step away from the ongoing overpopulation frenzy of recent years, which sees our harsh, dry land growing at the extraordinary rate of a city the size of Canberra every 12 months; with an extra mouth to feed every one minute and 22 seconds.

The solution was never to involve one's self in one of Australia's worst environmental disaster stories - the building of the Pacific Motorway and never-ending suburbia, but to instead embrace sustainability.

The type of sustainability practised by the people of this country for thousands of years before this current road to oblivion was ever chartered by our current crop of thoroughly lamentable, greed-inspired politicians.

Richie Tassicker, Mandurah

Ex Coffs Harbour resident

Traffic congestion at the Combine St traffic lights. Trevor Veale

Horrendous holiday traffic

ON Saturday, December 30 I took my visiting extended family to the Big Banana for a fun action time.

Upon trying to leaving the centre it was horrendous as the traffic going both north and south were constant.

Why we will be the last town to be bypass is beyond me as I would have thought being a city and a tourist destination we would have been one of the first to be prioritised?

I hope that our local members of parliament are out there actively pursuing and campaigning for funds to be set aside out of the next Government budget. If not, then why not?

Kerry Child

Easy fix to crossing issues

THE key word is share (Re: The Advocate's front page on Wednesday 'Expect-a-rant').

Most times pedestrians just take their time crossing and don't want to share the road with cars.

Simply, don't just walk across with out looking both ways, drivers find it difficult as people walk out in front of you from between cars.

What is needed is a crossing light as council did not do their homework.

George Durzo, Coffs Harbour

POINTING THE WAY: Andrew Fraser, Luke Hartsuyker and Melinda Pavey show Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce the route the Coffs Harbour bypass will take on December 22. Brad Greenshields

We've been waiting for 64 years now

TO all Coffs Harbour residents, would you please cut out the articles The Advocate has run on the bypass and send it to the Minister for Transport, Parliament House, Capital Hill, Canberra 2600.

By all means if you want to add a note that we have waited since 1954 when the powers at be planned this and we are still waiting.

Please minister do something, this is a major project that has to be done now.

Phyllis Taylor