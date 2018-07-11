Menu
Using our time share at Korora bay, a great place for astro photography.
Readers capture the stunning Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
11th Jul 2018 8:00 AM

EVERY week, The Advocate staff browses through stunning images taken on the Coffs Coast by our readers to choose a selection to be featured in the print editions.

It's a hard choice due to the talents and range of subjects from beaches, kangaroos, whales, waterfalls and everything in between that makes our slice of the coast special.

If you're looking for some inspiration on beautiful spots on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

If you have an image you'd like to submit, don't miss our cover image call out on Facebook every Monday at 5.30pm.

