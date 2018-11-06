Readers' backlash over roundabout

AN OVERWHELMING response from Advocate readers has made clear one general consensus on the Englands Rd roundabout: speeding is an issue.

Last week the Advocate asked readers what they thought the reason is behind the long list of truck roll-overs that continuously take place at the site, whether it be the camber of the road, the overgrown vegetation, or speeding.

When a truck rolled over at the roundabout again last month, Andrew Fraser MP took it to Parliament, calling for the short term solution of vegetation to be removed and ripple strips installed.

However a majority readers did not believe the issue boiled down to the vegetation, but rather speeding.

Some called for the 60kmh zone to be reduced to 40kmh on the northbound lanes, while others insisted a fixed speeding camera or flashing signage was the best solution.

Some suggested truck drivers being overworked and tired makes it more difficult for them to navigate the roundabout.

Readers comments:

"A lot of people negotiatiate this roundabout with no problems, it's the ones going too fast that cause the problems. There is a 60kmh zone going uphill then down a hill to the roundabout.” - Ellen Fowler

"A speed camera should have been installed years ago as all locals say the same thing. Just on top of or just over the hill heading north. So why hasn't something so simple been put in place?” - Phil Stock

"Put a speed camera there. Make it 50kmh if necessary. Most of the trucks have already done 500kms before they get to that point without issue.” - Pete Tremlett

"Get rid of the trees in the middle so coming down the hill at night you can see the road ahead. Definitely going too fast though.” - Andrew Sense

"It's the downhill approach that is the cause.” - Brandon Jay Barratt