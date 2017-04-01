Read today's Coffs Coast Advocate and Real Estate Guide

Popular Stories
coffs coast
coffs coast advocate
e-newspapers
flipbook editions
real estate guide
Topics: coffs coast coffs coast advocate e-newspapers flipbook editions real estate guide
Read our flip-book editions of today's Coffs Coast Advocate and Real Estate Guide here.
AMONG all the stories of destruction and devastation as the region is ravaged by floods, it’s nice to hear a local story of heroism.
THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.
A hidden oasis in the City Centre, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has size, location and privacy all in its' favour. With a formal living room and dining room...
Put this property on top of your shopping list! 3 bedrooms with a detached studio, perfect for someone who wants to live in the City Centre and also work from...
This Beautiful property is located just beyond the main street of the township of Dorrigo, making it close to all the conveniences of town. The property consists...
Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...
Perfectly positioned to face the aquamarine waters of the Kalang River, verdant green of Newry Island and the lilac hues of the mountain ranges in the distance...
With the waves crashing at night this 6 bedroom + Study home will meet the needs for an extended family. All bedrooms have built-ins; spacious main bedroom has...
Combining unrivalled potential and located so close to the Golf Course, this property will delight any buyer looking for a short term lifestyle or a longer term...
This sought after yet seldom found four bedroom home will truly impress. The owners were specific in creating a home of quality and functionality with the focus...
What could be better than moving into a brand new home? What if that home was in a sought after family friendly estate only minutes to everything? This brand new...
Be quick to secure this brand new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after Breakers Way, Korora. This is a blue chip location being only a 5 minute...