Read the rant that got Mark Coyne arrested

Mark Coyne launched into an expletive laden rant which led to his arrest in Singapore.

The Daily Telegraph has obtained the charge sheet from Singaporean police which outlined the tirade which could have resulted in Coyne spending 12 months in jail.

Coyne had a verbal stoush with the officers after they put him into a police van telling him he he could have been an illegal immigrant for failing to produce his passport. The former Origin and Test star had left his passport in his nearby hotel safe but had his NSW driver's licence.

According to the charge sheet Coyne "used insulting words towards Sergeant Dominic Song Guo Quan of the Singapore Police Force, a public servant, in relation to the execution of his duty as such public servant."

Coyne was arrested in Singapore. Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images.

Part of the words used include Coyne calling the policeman a "dog" and a "cock".

Among the other insults Coyne said;

"F--king stupid idiot, you guys are f--king crazy, you guys must be f-king embarrassed."

The incident occurred between 1.49 am and 2.15 am on June 2.

Coyne went on to call the sergeant a "f-king dickhead:".

"You must be so f-king proud of yourselves," he said. "You are a bunch of f-king idiots".

"You are a prick."

The charge sheet following Mark Coyne's arrest in Singapore.

The charge sheet confirmed Coyne was swearing in English. Coyne told The Daily Telegraph from Singapore on Wednesday he had too much to drink and was on his way to his hotel room when he became embroiled in an non-physical argument with a taxi driver.

The taxi driver then called the police. By the time police had come the situation between Coyne and the taxi driver had been resolved.

Coyne was charged for because "no person shall by any means use any indecent, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards or to a public servant or public service worker in relation to the execution of the victim's duty as such public servant or public service worker".

Coyne has stood down from his position on the ARLC. Picture by Craig Greenhill.

The offence carried a maximum $5200 fine or up to 12 months in jail. Coyne pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was whacked with a $4100 fine.

Coyne had to surrender his passport last month and spent the past six weeks in Singapore. He was allowed to return to Australia.

"I lost it and I swore really badly," Coyne told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday. "I have to apologise for that. I'm really embarrassed I did that.

"Those actions are out of my normal character."

Coyne has stepped aside from his role as an ARL commissioner and will meet with chairman Peter Beattie and the rest of the commission before deciding if he is able to stay on in the role.