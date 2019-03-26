All Blacks captain removed from cotton wool

Kieran Read of the Crusaders will join Japanese club Toyota Verblitz next season.

Kieran Read of the Crusaders will join Japanese club Toyota Verblitz next season.

There was some good news for the Crusaders after a difficult 10 days when All Blacks captain Kieran Read was declared available to play in Friday's crunch Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes.

The reigning champions lost for the first time in a year when they went down 20-12 to the Waratahs on Saturday in a match where the 50 victims of the March 15 mosque shootings in their home city of Christchurch were remembered.

Backrow powerhouse Read, who missed the start of the last Super Rugby season after back surgery, has not played since the All Blacks' November tour of Europe as he rests up for a season that will climax with the World Cup defence in Japan.

"He's trained really well," assistant coach Jason Ryan told the New Zealand Herald.

"He's been unbelievable for us off the field in getting the boys ready to play each week.

"He's on his toes, he's fresh and he's looking forward to it.

"If he gets an opportunity he'll definitely be an influence for us.

"His back is feeling good and he's feeling good mentally as well which is just as important."

If he does play, the nine-times Super Rugby champions will certainly welcome Read's leadership after looking a little rudderless as they chased the game in Sydney at the weekend.

Prop Owen Franks, who had been scheduled to play his 150th Super Rugby match, was a late withdrawal because of a shoulder problem, while lock Scott Barrett and fly half Richie Mo'unga were rested under All Blacks player management protocols.

It was the second week in a row that Franks had missed out on the milestone after the March 16 South Island derby against the Highlanders was cancelled in the wake of the Christchurch shootings.

All three of the All Blacks should be available along with No 8 Read for Friday's clash in the New Zealand capital against the 2016 champion Hurricanes.