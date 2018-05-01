RBA steady as she goes with cash rate

HOLDING STEADY: No change was made today by the RBA to the cash rate but a rise is expected later this year.

HOLDING STEADY: No change was made today by the RBA to the cash rate but a rise is expected later this year. Waldemarus

THE RBA today left the cash rate on hold at 1.5 per cent and kept the rate hike in the bank for a later date possibly still months away.

The move didn't stop several lenders lifting some variable rates out-of-cycle on the back of cost of funding pressures.

Three year terms from 3.69 per cent are being offered by Easy Street Financial with a five year rate of 3.98 per cent at ING and 10 years from 5.64 per cent from RAMS.

"If you're someone that likes the security of knowing your repayments will stay the same when the market changes then now might be the time to consider fixing,” RateCity spokesperson Sally Tindall said.

"While most fixed-rate customers opt for a loan term under five years, there are lenders out there that will lock in rates until 2028.

"Right now, the major banks' standard variable rate is sitting at 5.20 per cent, which makes RAMS' offer of 5.64 per cent for 10 years look fairly level-headed.

"If rates were to rise by two to three percentage points the majority of Australians with a mortgage would likely be facing a rate starting with a six.”

ABS housing finance data shows fixing has fallen out of favour in line with record low rates with the proportion of fixed loans dropping to just 14.4 per cent of all new borrowing in February.

"Historically, Australians have missed the window to lock in their rate at the bottom of the rate cycle and instead fixed when rates were climbing.

"One of the most popular times in the past to fix was in March 2008 when around a quarter of all new loans taken out were fixed and the cash rate had peaked at 7.25 per cent.

"But with a cash rate at just 1.5 per cent today and a nod from the RBA Board that rates are set to rise, now might be that window to consider fixing.”

