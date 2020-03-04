Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Southern Cross University will investigate potential contamination of pesticides and heavy metals in soil, air, water, plants and animals near farming operations.
Southern Cross University will investigate potential contamination of pesticides and heavy metals in soil, air, water, plants and animals near farming operations.
News

Rates fund study into pesticides and heavy metals

Janine Watson
4th Mar 2020 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS Harbour City Council has backed further independent studies into the potential impacts of Intensive Plant Agriculture on the environment.

Southern Cross University will investigate potential contamination of pesticides and heavy metals in soil, air, water, plants and animals near farming operations.

The project, which will be funded with $39,970 from Council's Environmental Levy, will also involve the development of measures to mitigate any contaminant effects and offer science-based advice to the industry and other stakeholders. The university will also seek funding for the studies from the Australian Research Council.

 

Coffs Harbour City Council’s Environmental Levy Fund was used to pay for the planting of a buffer to protect students from chemical spraydrift from a neighbouring blueberry farm.
Coffs Harbour City Council’s Environmental Levy Fund was used to pay for the planting of a buffer to protect students from chemical spraydrift from a neighbouring blueberry farm.

Council's Environment Levy currently raises around $1.3 million a year at an average cost of $44 per ratepayer, of which approximately $300,000 is available to community groups.

RELATED:

Rates used to protect students from farm chemicals

Protesters call on the education department to test for spray drift at school

The Levy has already part-funded a number of studies undertaken by Southern Cross University to look at the impact that Intensive Plant Agriculture, such as blueberries, is having on our waterways.

To read more about these studies follow this link on Council's website.

 

Barry Lee lives near a blueberry farm at Bonville and is concerned about the impacts of chemical spraydrift on his water.
Barry Lee lives near a blueberry farm at Bonville and is concerned about the impacts of chemical spraydrift on his water.

Council, in partnership with NSW Health, also published a study in November 2019 into the results of a study of drinking water rainwater tanks located near intensive horticulture farms.

RELATED:

REVEALED: Pesticide levels in water tanks

'I've had enough': seeking second opinion on drinking water tests

The recent funding was made available by the expansion of the Major Strategic Program section of the Levy to include a new theme focusing on Environmental Health and Water Quality Research that will also provide for updated estuary management plans for Darkum Creek, Woolgoolga Lake, Willis Creek and Hearnes Lake, as well as a scoping study to help develop updated estuary management plans for Moonee Creek, Coffs Creek and Boambee/Newports Creek.

More Stories

Show More
blueberry farmingcoffs harbour blueberry farms coffs harbour city council scu spray drift
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health staff safeguard against suspected coronavirus cases

        premium_icon Health staff safeguard against suspected coronavirus cases

        News Protective measures are being used in our regional hospitals on any patient presenting with suspected coronavirus-like symptoms.

        Multimillion dollar ambulance station gets the go ahead

        premium_icon Multimillion dollar ambulance station gets the go ahead

        News Multimillion dollar development given the green light.

        Positive ‘sign’ for heart of Coffs

        premium_icon Positive ‘sign’ for heart of Coffs

        News Watch this space as new business set to open in Coffs CBD.