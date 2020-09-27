Rates notice to be burnt outside Council chambers

The internal street that flows through the Cultural and Civic Space from one side to the other.

GEORGE Partos will burn his rates notice outside Coffs Harbour City Council chambers on Monday morning in protest against the Cultural and Civic Space.

He has long campaigned against the Gordon Street project, which is estimated to cost $76.5m, but some warn could blow out to well over $100m.

“I have been away on a holiday and came back to see the project is still going ahead and my rates notice also arrived, so I’ve decided on principle to do it.”

Last week Council released photos showing how some of the internal spaces will look.

He says he will film the action and share it on Facebook and Youtube. He’s not worried about the repercussions.

“They can only charge me interest. It’s our money they are spending on this ego-driven project.”

Andrew Fraser and George Partos collecting signatures for the petition which was tabled in NSW parliament last year.

He was involved in gathering signatures for the petition tabled in NSW parliament late last year, calling for a pause on the project.

It attracted close to 15,000 signatures - well over the 10,000 needed for it to be tabled.

And now as the community focuses on rebuilding the economy post-COVID-19 he says there is even more reason for the project to be halted.

“It’s a total waste of money. The vast majority of people I spoke to when we were collecting signatures for the petition were against it.”

An anti-Cultural and Civic Space poster.

“It’s only those four rogue councillors and the casting vote that’s pushed it through.

“If the elections had gone ahead this year the problem would have been solved and they would have been kicked out.”

The Development Application for the project is currently with the State Government’s Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

It attracted more than 800 submissions during the public exhibition period.

Mr Partos says he is in favour of the library and gallery components of the project.

“I’m not against the cultural side of it, but I am totally against the inclusion of council offices and we don’t even get an entertainment centre so that makes it even worse.”