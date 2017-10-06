Ratepayer calls out council for 'rainbow stance'

Bellingen Shire Council has joined Lismore Shire Council in flying the rainbow flag outside local council chambers.

MOST Australians regarded $120 million spent on the yes-no gay postal vote as a waste, and not being compulsory would fail to achieve a genuine result. But surprise surprise, the cash starved Bellingen Council, to add salt to the wound has voted $2500 to hang rainbow banners to support the yes vote for a minute minority of shire residents.

Once frowned upon in the distant past, but certainly no longer, not by me, and well and truly not by the majority, especially in Bellingen.

Some will view the marriage thing differently but surely that is their right, but how dare this council, the council for division use ratepayers money to prove that indeed it is they, who discriminate and seek to divide the community.

Darcey Browning

Darkwood

Dad's life lesson put to Bill Shorten

HI THERE this is a copy of the letter I sent to Bill recently.

My dad taught me that not telling the whole story is the same as telling an outright lie.

When you blame my country's government for the failure of the car industry you are holding back the truth.

The truth is the Labor unions destroyed our chance of having a car industry with unwanted claims and disruptive behaviour.

Choose to control the anti-Australian, anti-jobs "idiots" in the union movement and manufacturing will soon start-up again in this great "Australian" country.

We certainly don't need American-style government and we certainly don't want your American spelling.

Labor is an alien word to the older generation - (who knew how to spell) but how shameful to change your name to "Australian" at this late stage.

Sarah Williams,

Park Beach

Big price to pay for Adani mine

AS A coastal tourist town, Coffs Harbour must identify with those whose livelihoods depend on the Great Barrier Reef.

This World Heritage Site is already threatened with coral bleaching due to increases in water temperature, and if it proceeds the Adani Carmichael mine would spell its death knell.

After watching the Four Corners report on the Adani company and its appalling track record ethically and environmentally, it is hard to believe the Government would give $1 billion of taxpayer money to fund the mine.

Surely that handout would go a long way to investing in renewables and provide long term jobs.

Elaine Sherwood

Coffs Harbour

Mining jobs at at a terrible cost

MONDAY night's "Four Corners" television program exposed the extensive corruption and the appalling environmental record of the Indian Adani company.

The Federal government is proposing to hand over $1 billion of taxpayers money to enable it to kick start a questionable mega coal mine in north Queensland.

Highly respected authorities in India said the Adani company is not to be trusted.

And experts in mining economics here in Australia explained how dodgy the proposal is.

Our local Federal member has always stated that he is a supporter of the $1b handout to this shonky company.

Surely it is now time for Luke Hartsuyker to say publicly he cannot now support taxpayer funding for this unscrupulous project.

Russell Chiffey,

Coffs Harbour