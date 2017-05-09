Rate increase approved for Bellingen Shire

Bellingen Shire Council was one of 13 NSW councils that applied to IPART for a rate increase in 2017-18.

AN application from Bellingen Shire Council to increase general income above the 1.5% rate peg from July 1, has been approved by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).

Bellingen Shire Council has received approval to permanently increase its general revenue by 6%, including the rate peg, to fund a sealed roads renewal program, reduce its infrastructure backlog and improve the council's financial sustainability.

IPART Chair Dr Peter Boxall said special variations are designed to give councils the flexibility to generate additional income above the rate peg to meet their specific needs, with an independent process to assess the increase.

Applications are assessed by IPART against the NSW Government's published criteria, with submissions received directly from stakeholders also considered.

"In making these assessments, we have considered the council's financial need for the additional revenue, its community consultation on the proposed changes and the capacity and willingness of ratepayers to pay the requested increase,” Dr Boxall said.

"Although the community was divided about the increases, the council has demonstrated it has provided opportunity for input and considered the impact on ratepayers.”

Through the rate peg and special variation process, IPART determines the allowable increases to councils' general income. Councils decide how to allocate the increase among different ratepayer categories, such as residential, business, farmland and mining.

Dr Boxall said Bellingen Shire Council was able to meet the criteria for approval of the special variation by demonstrating a clear need for the additional revenue, that they had appropriately engaged the community about the proposed rate increases, and that they are taking steps to improve productivity and contain costs.

"Based on the council's application, the average residential rate will increase by $63 in 2017-18, average business rates will rise by $65, while farmland rates will go up by an average of $144,” Dr Boxall said.

"We consider the impact of the proposed rate rises on ratepayers is modest given the council's existing rate levels, its history of special variations, the purpose of the special variation, indicators of the community's capacity to pay and the socio-economic position of ratepayers.”