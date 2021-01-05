Menu
Coffs Harbour Regional Museum Curator Jo Besley and Cultural Collections Officer Shana Satyanand celebrating the Community Heritage Grant.
News

‘Rare survivors’ of Coffs’ past given a lifeline

Jasmine Minhas
5th Jan 2021 4:00 AM
The region’s most important stories will be told into the future, with a new funding grant ensuring the preservation of some of the Coffs Coast’s most precious historic items.

Coffs Harbour Regional Museum has been awarded a $6,000 federal Community Heritage Grant, enabling significant items to have a longer life and ensuring they are available to the public.

Museum staff have welcomed the funding boost as they prepare the collection and develop exhibitions to be incorporated in the new Regional Museum as part of the future Cultural and Civic Space.

DPIE approved the development application for the $76.5m project in November, with site demolition beginning late last year.

Curator Jo Besley said the funding meant a conservation expert will come to the museum and study the collection, and make recommendations about preserving the most important items.

“The collection embodies a wide range of material of historical significance and several items are rare survivors of Coffs Harbour’s past which could benefit from conservation treatment, so they can be displayed and enjoyed by visitors into the future,” Ms Besley said.

“This follows our successful grant in 2019 for a Significance Assessment of the collection, which highlighted the themes and stories our collection tells, the most significant items and the future direction of the collection.”

The funding, recently announced by The National Library, aims to assist with the preservation of locally owned but nationally significant collections of publicly accessible materials – including artefacts, letters, diaries, maps, photographs and audiovisual material.

