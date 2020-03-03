Menu
Jetty Dive Divemaster Cassie Windowss captured footage of a rare whale shark sighting at South Solitary Island on the weekend. Cassie Windowss
Rare sighting thrills divers on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
3rd Mar 2020 11:15 AM
AN ORDINARY trip out to South Solitary Island turned into a dive trip Lindsay Devery won't be forgetting anytime soon.

While starting his scuba dive descent, Lindsay from Jetty Dive was going backwards with his eyes on a ­student when he saw something big in his peripheral ­vision.

"I looked to the left and in my peripheral saw something big and grey coming towards me," Lindsay said.

"Obviously I had thoughts of something else, turned and had a look to see the spots and realised it was a whale shark.

Rare on the Coffs Coast, whale sharks have only been spotted a handful of times, including by diver Brett Vercoe at South Solitary Island almost on the exact same day three years ago.

"It was full on, probably only about three metres away from me," Lindsay said.

" I watched it swim around close by for about a minute before popping my head up to let another crew member with a GoPro know it was there.

"She didn't believe me until she put her head underwater.

"It was crazy, I thought we would have to go to Ningaloo in WA to see them."

