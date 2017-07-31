Rare sight: Dugongs spotted on the Mid North Coast

RARE SIGHT: Two dugongs have been found at Stuarts Point.

SPECIALIST marine mammal teams are monitoring the health of a Dugong on the Mid North Coast after another was found dead.

The pair of dugongs were found on Saturday at Stuarts Point, south of Nambucca Heads, much further south than the warmer shallow waters they are usually found in up from the Queensland border.

Crews from Dolphin Marine Magic, Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, Sea Life Sydney Aquarium and National Parks and Wildlife are at the scene.

If you have any further information, phone ORRCA on 9415 3333.