RARE HONOUR: Taide Foggiato of Coffs Harbour has been awarded a RASF Foundation study scholarship.
Rare scholarship honour for Taide

Greg White
6th Jun 2018 2:00 AM

PASSION for her community has been rewarded with Taide Foggiato of Coffs Harbour granted a prestigious Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation (RASF) rural scholarships.

Taide, 20, is in her second year studying a Bachelor of Social Work degree, majoring in Forensic Psychology and Criminology at University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Actively involved in college life, Taide said she is committed to helping those less fortunate and after finishing her degree plans on working with disadvantaged children in regional communities to promote their well-being and help them achieve personal goals.

The scholarship was donated by Michael and Jenny Millner and RAS Foundation manager Cecilia Logan said history shows the funding reaps benefits not only for the students but their rural communities as well.

"Taide has demonstrated passion and commitment,” she said.

"Many of the students have identified the unique needs of their local communities and are working towards giving back once they complete their studies.

"That may be through health, education, technology, agriculture or anything in between.” 　　　

