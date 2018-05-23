Rare property to go under the hammer

AUCTION: this Arrawarra Headland home will be auctioned on Saturday.

AUCTION: this Arrawarra Headland home will be auctioned on Saturday.

WHEN it was built in the 1960s, the owners of this beachfront home at 16First Ave, Arrawarra Headland, would have had no idea their property would one day spark a bidding war worth more than $1million.

That is what is expected to happen on Saturday when the five-bedroom home goes under the hammer with Tom Sullivan from NSW Real Estate.

Mr Sullivan said interest in the property had been huge.

"This listing has almost been a full-time job. We've had interest from Sydney, Brisbane and up and down the coast

"A lot of them are people who've holidayed in the area as kids, have family in the area, or are planning a move to the area.”

Mr Sullivan said interest in the property had been around the $1.3million mark.

"It's definitely been popular and we're fairly confident it will sell on the day.”

This will be the first time the home has been sold since starting life as a weatherboard shack in the 1960s, before being extended and renovated in the 1970s.

The record sale for Arrawarra Headland is $2.125million for 6ha of rural land in 2003. The residential record was set in 2007 when $1.36million was paid for a neighbouring home at 10 First Ave.

The home will be auctioned on site on Saturday, May 26 at 11am.