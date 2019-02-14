Rare disease leaves family in need of support

Father-of-three James Brown is in intensive care in Newcastle fighting for life after his diagnosis with a rare neurological disease.

A RARE neurological disorder that attacks the central nervous system, has left well-known former Coffs Harbour resident and local sportsman, James Brown seriously ill in hospital.

The father-of-three is fighting for life in the intensive care unit of John Hunter Hospital after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), which affects one in 200,000 people.

The 46-year-old is paralysed from the neck down, cannot talk, is breathing via a ventilator, and is being fed through a tube in his stomach.

James' father, retired Orara High School teacher Phil Brown, has moved to Newcastle to care for his son, who remains alert and remains positive communicating using eye blinks and an alphabet board.

Nearly 8% of people suffering GBS die within first two weeks and about 50% of cases follow a viral infection, in James' case, influenza.

"There is no official cause and no cure. James expected to be in ICU for many months, possibly followed by years of rehabilitation," his father Phil said.

James' wife Karyn, their three daughters, his mother Lexie and his sisters Kristy and Katrina are devastated by the diagnosis.

To help the family with what will be intense ongoing medical costs, and especially rehabilitation costs, James sisters have set up a Go Fund Me page.

Message of support can be sent to James via text to 0416 206 272 or email pbro1834@bigpond.net.au.

Donations may be made directly through your bank, or online account

to James Brown Trust: BSB 142-201. Account 365 026 501

As a student in Coffs Harbour James Brown was the vice-captain at Orara High and after his HSC was employed in the finance department of the Coffs Harbour City Council.

He was a keen sportsman, playing cricket for West Coffs, and represented Coffs in all age groups, then the senior inter-district team.

James was also a gifted soccer player for Westlawn, played representative soccer in all age groups, and was selected as a senior to play against Fiji at the Coffs International Stadium.

He has always said one of his fondest sporting moments was when in Year 12 helping North Coast schoolboys win their first State title, playing alongside his then captain, Adam Gilchrist and fellow Orara High cricketer Glenn Fenton.

Always looking for new challenges, James moved on to councils in Bellingen, Wyong and Kogarah.

Then followed a stint with NSW Health, ironically being based at John Hunter at one stage.

"James has always helped people in need, and in recent times he finally found his dream job," his father Phil said.

"He works for a not-for-profit organisation, which assists low income earners and/or those with disabilities, to obtain affordable housing."

James salary ends at the end of the month.