A Frigate bird was spotted flying above Muttonbird Island earlier this week.
A Frigate bird was spotted flying above Muttonbird Island earlier this week. Brett Vercoe
News

Rare bird sighting

Rachel Vercoe
by
21st Mar 2018 10:30 AM

AN unusual sighting was made earlier this week in the form of a large tropical sea bird.

A Lesser Frigate bird was seen by a number of Coffs Harbour locals and tourists soaring the updraft from a north easterly breeze in the North Wall and Muttonbird Island area.

The Frigate bird, distinguishable from it unusually deeply forked tail are commonly seen in tropical waters and it is unusual to see them south of Lady Elliot Island in the Great Barrier Reef.

The birds can spend two months at a time in flight, feeding and briefly sleeping while airborne and when returning to land, they finally get a chance to catch up on sleep by spending half their time ashore snoozing.

Did you see the Frigate or have you spotted any unusual species around the Coffs Coast?

