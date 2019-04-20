Raptors move to 2-1 with NBA play-off win over Orlando

Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during game three of their NBA first-round play-off series. Picture: Darron Cummings/AP

JAYLEN Brown has scored 23 points and Kyrie Irving 19 to help the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 104-96 for a 3-0 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference first-round play-off.

The Celtics can close out the best-of-seven series on Monday (AEST) in Indianapolis.

Irving earned a double-double, adding 10 assists to his points haul, and Australian Aron Baynes managed two points in 21 minutes.

Indiana was anxious to avoid facing its second sweep in three years, but Boston started fast and closed with a 10-4 spurt late in the fourth quarter.

Boston's defence turned the game by allowing just 12 third-quarter points.

Earlier, Pascal Siakam secured 30 points and Kawhi Leonard notched 16 as the Toronto Raptors held off the Orlando Magic 98-93 to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Raptors trailed 61-60 midway through the third, then went on a 16-0 run over the next four minutes to take the lead for good.

Game four of the series is on Monday in Orlando.

In the final game of the day, Russell Westbrook scored 33 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 120-108 to take game three of their Western Conference play-off series.

The Trail Blazers lead the series 2-1 heading to game four in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook shot 11 of 22 from the floor while adding 11 assists and five rebounds, and also made four of six three-point attempts after making just one of 10 long-range attempts over the first two games.

Kiwi Steven Adams added 10 for the Thunder, and Paul George scored 22.

- AP and Reuters