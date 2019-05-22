Menu
Toronto's Norman Powell heads for the basket as Milwaukee guard Pat Connaughton defends during the second half of game four of the NBA Eastern Conference finals. Picture: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP
Basketball

Raptors go to 2-2 with Bucks in NBA conference finals

by Fox Sports staff writers
22nd May 2019 1:21 PM

AND just like that, they're even.

The Toronto Raptors have done what many in the NBA world thought unlikely - tied the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.

Playing at home the Raptors down the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 in game four on Wednesday (AEST).

With a Bucks-Golden State Warriors NBA Finals series pencilled in by most after the first two games of the series, the Raptors have since made their critics look somewhat silly.

The fourth instalment was a far easier ride for Toronto, who avoided disaster and a 0-3 hole with a double-overtime win in game three on Monday (AEST).

A hurt Kawhi Leonard battled to 19 points on a night when head coach Nick Nurse finally saw his role players step up in a big way.

Kyle Lowry top-scored with 25 points, Marc Gasol had 17 and, more importantly, Norm Powell (18), Serge Ibaka (17), and Fred VanVleet (13) combined for 48 off the bench.

Khris Middleton poured in 30 points for Milwaukee, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was kept to an efficient 25.

Nikola Mirotic (11) was the only other Buck in double digits.

The series heads back to Milwaukee, with the Bucks to host game five on Friday, May 22 (10.30am AEST).

