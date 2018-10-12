Fifth Finks bikie road rage arrest

Charged....the man is led away for questioning.

ANOTHER member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang has been charged by Strike Force Raptor over an alleged road rage incident in the Blue Mountains earlier this year.

Just before 3.30pm on Saturday 9 June 2018, a group of Finks outlaw motorcycle gang members and associates were travelling citybound on motorcycles and in cars on the Great Western Highway, Blaxland, when they allegedly became involved in an altercation with the occupants of a white BMW at traffic lights at Layton Avenue.

Strike Force Raptor officers arrest scene yesterday.

A short time later, officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command drove across the incident and spoke to those who were on scene, however, many of the riders had already left the scene.

Police were told the BMW and one of the bikes collided, causing the rider to come off the bike. He was not injured.

Members of the group then allegedly hit and kicked the BMW while the occupants remained inside.

Police executed a search warrant at a home at Kingswood about 6am yesterday.

Officers from the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor also attended the scene and assisted with speaking to the remaining members of the group before commencing an investigation.

Finks OMCG members have previously been arrested and charged. They remain before the courts.

Following further inquiries, Strike Force Raptor executed a search warrant at a home at Kingswood about 6am yesterday, where they seized a number of items relevant to the investigation.

A man is led away by police.

Strike Force Raptor officers enter house.

About 8.30am, Strike Force Raptor arrested a 21-year-old man at a home unit.

Shortly after the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the unit and seized powder, believed to be cocaine, a laser pointer, a mobile phone, and Finks OMCG clothing.

The man, who is a member of the Finks OMCG, was taken to Penrith Police Station and charged with affray, destroy/damage property intend criminal activity of group, use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order, supply prohibited drug, and possess prohibited drug.