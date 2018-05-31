Skaf gang rapist demands release

NOTORIOUS Sydney gang rapist Mohammed Skaf is demanding to be released from prison.

The plea comes as Skaf finished serving his minimum term, even though authorities say he still refuses to take responsibility for his actions and has "no victim empathy".

Skaf, who was convicted alongside his brother Bilal over a series of rapes in Sydney in 2000 that shocked Australia, became eligible for parole in January 2018.

But it's understood the NSW State Parole Authority refused his release after a closed-door hearing last November.

Skaf has finished serving his minimum term. Picture: Supplied

Skaf wants to appeal against the decision, according to legal documents seen by AAP - including handwritten notes from Skaf to the parole authority in December. The 35-year-old blames NSW Corrective Services leadership for blocking his release because of his notoriety.

"How's that fair? Where's the fairness? Where's the justice?" he wrote. "Why should I remain in prison and not be granted parole because (the commissioner) refuses to progress me 'due to my high notoriety'?" But a prerelease report compiled by Corrective Services says Skaf "has demonstrated no change in his attitude toward his offences since the beginning of his sentence" and "continues to blame the victims".

"It appears that he still blames the victims for his offending, has no victim empathy and refuses to take responsibility for his actions," says the report, dated October 2017.

Gosling Park in Greenacre, Sydney, where Skaf took part in a gang rape. Picture: News Corp Australia

His behaviour is described as "manipulative" and "concerning". The report suggests Skaf blames his social awkwardness, young age and cultural upbringing for not knowing his behaviour with women was wrong. But he has decided to accept imprisonment because his Islamic faith forbids sex before marriage, it said.

Skaf has also described his legal representatives as "stupid c***s" for not handling his case properly, according to the report.

The appeal is thought to be less than a month away.