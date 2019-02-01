Doctor found guilty of sexual assault of patient

Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.

SAMITHA Vernon Sudusinghe, aka Dr Sam, has been found not guilty of rape and attempted rape but guilty of sexual assault by a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Friday.

He will be sentenced for the charge of sexual assault later today.

The jury retired about 10.30am and took about two hours to return a verdict.

Toombul Medical Centre doctor Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe, aka Dr Sam, was being tried in the Brisbane Supreme Court over allegations he slapped a single mother on the bottom, digitally raped her and touched her vagina across two consultations at the clinic in November 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to charges including rape and sexual assault at the start of his trial this week.