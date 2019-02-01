Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Crime

Doctor found guilty of sexual assault of patient

by Alexandria Utting
1st Feb 2019 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAMITHA Vernon Sudusinghe, aka Dr Sam, has been found not guilty of rape and attempted rape but guilty of sexual assault by a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Friday.

He will be sentenced for the charge of sexual assault later today.

The jury retired about 10.30am and took about two hours to return a verdict.

 

Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.

 

Toombul Medical Centre doctor Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe, aka Dr Sam, was being tried in the Brisbane Supreme Court over allegations he slapped a single mother on the bottom, digitally raped her and touched her vagina across two consultations at the clinic in November 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to charges including rape and sexual assault at the start of his trial this week.

doctor editors picks samitha vernon sudusinghe sexual assault

Top Stories

    Gumbaynggirr Tent Embassy is aimed at unity

    premium_icon Gumbaynggirr Tent Embassy is aimed at unity

    News "Change the date, we don't celebrate the Jewish holocaust; so why do you celebrate the holocaust of my people?”

    Cocaine runners cop hefty jail terms

    premium_icon Cocaine runners cop hefty jail terms

    News Big jail terms given to yacht crew who smuggled 750kg of cocaine

    Threatened fish hampered on journey

    premium_icon Threatened fish hampered on journey

    News Fish way ruined during school holidays.

    Woman in court for raping young teenage girl

    premium_icon Woman in court for raping young teenage girl

    News Woman accused of grooming, sexually assaulting girl.