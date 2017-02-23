28°
News

Rape: The shocking facts every woman should know

Jane Gilmore news.com.au | 23rd Feb 2017 7:54 AM
Nina Funnell’s attacker left behind DNA evidence, and yet no one has ever been charged over her violent sexual assault.
Nina Funnell’s attacker left behind DNA evidence, and yet no one has ever been charged over her violent sexual assault.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THESE are the numbers that should terrify us all.

A report just released from the Crime Statistics Agency found that in 2009 and 2010, over 3,500 rapes were reported to Victoria Police. Of those, a tiny 3% ended in a court conviction.

Even more startling, 41 police reports were made against alleged perpetrators who already had at least six prior sexual offences recorded. Nearly half (18) of those reports went nowhere. No charges, no court appearance, no conviction, nothing.

And these are the rapes that have been reported. Hundreds of thousands of women in Australia have been raped or sexually assaulted and never go to police.

Why are charges and convictions so difficult to achieve for sexual violence? That's something Nina Funnell knows all too well.

NINA'S STORY

Nina was sexually assaulted nearly 10 years ago, by a man who held a blade to her throat in Sydney's Hunters Hill.

Despite police eventually finding DNA evidence from the crime scene, no one has ever been charged with her assault.

"When you don't get an outcome" she says, "you feel so powerless, and so much of the trauma of sexual violence is being powerless. It shatters your belief that the world is a safe place and that justice is something you can rely on."

Nina's experience, traumatic as it was, became worse in her dealings with NSW police.

After she escaped her attacker and was desperately running for home, she called 000. She told them what had happened to her. She was still out on the street and had no idea where the man who attacked her was. The phone operator took her details and disconnected the call.

Nina Funnell pictured when she was 23, where the incident took place in Hunters Hill.Source:Supplied
Nina Funnell pictured when she was 23, where the incident took place in Hunters Hill.Source:Supplied

Terrified, and assuming the disconnection was an accident, she called them back. Again, still alone on a dark street, with a man who had held a blade to her throat still somewhere in the vicinity, they took her details and hung up.

Luckily, she got home safely and waited for police to arrive. She says she doesn't know how long that took, a common reaction for victims of trauma, when shock and adrenaline distorts their perception of time.

The police took her back to the scene of the attack, where they found one of her shoes and her broken necklace.

Later that week Nina went back to the police station to review her statement and look through photos of known offenders in her area.

"It was so shocking" she says, "there were hundreds of them. And as I was looking through them all, the officer who was showing me this huge book said to me 'you poor girls, you just don't understand the risks that you take and the dangers out there'.

"I was still bruised and shaking from the attack, and he thought I didn't understand the dangers? It was Hunters Hill on Sydney's lower North Shore and all I did was walk home."

Nina couldn't identify her attacker from the photos, and she was told it could take up to six months to process the DNA evidence.

Four months after the attack, frustrated, angry, and still recovering from the horror of the it, Nina couldn't wait any longer, so she went to the media.

After her story aired on Channel 7 the DNA results for her test came back within days. She knows, however, that most people don't have that option.

"It worked for me, but only because I had contacts in the media. What it meant, of course, was someone else got pushed from the top of the list."

The results found male DNA, but no match in the NSW database. Nina doesn't know if the DNA was ever sent to other states for matching.

"I know enough about sex offenders to know it's very unlikely a man who attacked me the way he did only did it once.

But the police couldn't tell me anything about the investigation. It was incredibly frustrating, and just made me feel powerless all over again."

Police have to be extremely careful about the information they give to victims. If they tell them anything that might taint their evidence in court, it could mean the offender goes free. But they can explain the process to victims, and treat them with respect and dignity.

"Victims might be traumatised, but that doesn't mean they're stupid. The communication process in my case was terrible. I just felt like they weren't doing anything and didn't care about what happened to me."

Worse was to come. Five years later NSW policeman Marc Osbourne was found guilty of three counts of filming a person engaged in a private act without consent after he videoed himself having sex with various women and showing the films to other officers at Gladesville police station.

The same station Nina was taken to look at photos of sex offenders, and told she should be "more aware of dangers".

"I just felt violated all over again. I felt like that was the culture there, that the people who were meant to be taking my case seriously, the ones I was so vulnerable to, and put so much trust in, were laughing at sexual exploitation of women."

THE PROBLEM WITH POLICE

Police, as Nina experienced, are the gatekeepers of criminal proceedings against sexually violent offenders. They decide whether to investigate a reported crime, and how thoroughly they are going to do so.

They also make the decision about whether to take the results of the investigation to the next stage - laying charges and bringing the perpetrator to court.

Most police take sexual offences very seriously. The problem, according to a wide body of research is not that they don't care, it's more commonly that they don't understand the difference between the reality of sexual violence and the misconception of "real rape".

Police are less likely to press forward with cases where the perpetrator was the victim's husband or boyfriend, where the victim and her assailant were on a date, where the victim was intoxicated, where she has no visible injuries, or where they believe she was not a "good" woman. It's also not unusual for police to believe the myth that women commonly lie about rape.

The truth is that this is how most rapes happen. Most victims know their rapist. Not all victims can or do fight back. There is no such thing as "good" women and "bad" women. Not all rapists leave bruises. Rapists can be "nice guys" who have friends, families and communities.

Victims can present as very calm and methodical. And women almost never lie about rape. In fact, women are forty-five times more likely to not report a rape than to lie about rape.

This mismatch between belief and reality goes some way to explaining why so few rapes go beyond the initial report. There is, however, more to the story.

RAPE ON TRIAL

Misconceptions about rape persist beyond police, they carry through the entire justice system. Juries have been shown to "pay more attention to evidence of character and conduct than they do to substantive evidence of rape".

Defence lawyers know this, and therefore their most effective and regularly used tactic is to discredit the victim's character rather than their evidence.

Mitchell Peggie is a case in point. He was charged with sexually assaulting a 17 year old girl in Queensland in 2014, and was acquitted in 2015. A week after his acquittal, he raped a 21 year old woman, and was convicted.

During the trial his victim was subjected to a gruelling cross examination by the defence barrister. He asked if she had been "moaning and gasping with pleasure" during the rape, grilled her about why she was wearing "sexy lingerie", showed photos of her bra and underpants to the jury, insisted she was lying about the rape as revenge because she didn't like the way Peggie treated her, and asked "What did you think was going to happen?" when she testified about agreeing to go for a walk with Peggie.

After his conviction, yet another woman told the Courier Mail that Peggie had sexually assaulted her, but she did not report it to police at the time.

Obviously, only in one of those cases was Peggie proved to have committed rape, but the brutal questioning of his victim in that trial demonstrates why so many victims are hesitant about taking their cases to court.

Police and prosecutors, when they make decisions about whether to take a case further must take all these things into account.

Where they think a case doesn't have a reasonable chance of reaching a guilty verdict, they may decide, as much for the victim's sake as anything else, to not take it any further.


In many cases, victims will start to understand the process they will have to go through to obtain a conviction and simply decide it's not worth it.

Horrifically low reporting and conviction rates for sexually violent crimes has been the subject of several law reform commissions and numerous research project, but very little has changed over the last 40 years.

Debunking misconceptions about rape in the public perception, and more importantly in all levels of the criminal justice system, is one essential step.

But much more needs to be done to ensure that victims are given the belief, support and respect they so desperately need.

BREAKING DOWN THE STATISTICS

Australia
Less than 15% of rapes are reported to police.
Victoria: 2009 - 2010
7,066 rape, indecent assault and incest were reported to Victoria Police (of these, 3513 were reports of rape).
2,381 reports resulted in further investigation.
1,643 went to court.
631 recorded a conviction in Magistrates or Children's court.
583 were transferred to a higher court (rape cases cannot be tried in the Victorian Magistrates court).
Approximately 90 rape convictions were recorded in higher courts.
Approximately 40 indecent assault convictions were recorded in higher courts.
Approximately 50 incest convictions were recorded in higher courts.
New South Wales: 2015
10,944 reports of sex offences made to NSW police.
1,734 reports resulted in criminal proceedings.
1,603 reports went to court.
932 reports found guilty.
523 offenders received a custodial sentence.


Jane Gilmore is a freelance journalist from Melbourne. Follow her on Twitter @JaneTribune

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks rape sexual assault

Rape: The shocking facts every woman should know

Rape: The shocking facts every woman should know

Hundreds of thousands of women in Australia have been raped or sexually assaulted and never go to police.

Learn how to protect the ocean

Gain a greater awareness of the challenge that marine debris throws up by attending Michelle's talk.

FIND out how marine debris is affecting beaches and oceans.

Upgrade delays

Urunga Bypass section of Pacific Highway upgrade off Martells Rd. Craig Hoggett

Detours and delays on the Pacific Highway.

A taste of the country life without the hard work

HERITAGE PARK: This home on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide has everything you love about semi-rural living.

Get a taste of the country life without all the hard work

Local Partners

Can you lend a hand?

ON THE Coffs Coast we know how to show community spirit. Many people put they hand up every month to help out local charities and aid agencies. Can you?

Weekly markets in Coffs: good or bad?

The Grower's Market is a weekly favourite among locals.

There are claims the markets are hurting local business.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

WOULD you ever carry your baby and a semi-automatic gun to the shops?

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

Start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle when you make this real sweetie yours!

28B Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 1 $740,000 ...

Occupying a prime central position, this home certainly provides the feel good factor. One look at this cutie and it is easy to see the appeal....Sawtells beaches...

Channel your &#39;Hamptons&#39; style with this captivating beachside home!

11 Bellevue Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 2 2 Auction

Exuding the inviting aura of a classic beach house, this 'feel good' home captures an enviable surfside lifestyle, just a short stroll through the headland nature...

Poised above Charlesworth Bay... Spectacular coastal views...

1/21 Charlesworth Bay Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 3 2 $1,150,000 ...

Exclusively positioned in one of Coffs Harbour's most prestigious locations, this exceptional property will captivate you with its relaxed beachside atmosphere...

The perfect sea change...

22/111 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $879,000

Embracing spectacular water views, this luxurious single level apartment located on the 6th floor of 'Platinum' combines high quality finishes, generous scale and...

Room for the Family, the Horses and the Toys...

29A Gould Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 1 $649,000

An excellent opportunity for those seeking a tree change without the hassle of a long commute. This home is situated just 12 minutes south of Coffs CBD and even...

Sawtell Retreat

28 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 2 1 2 $629,000

Set in an elevated position on the desirable Eleventh Avenue, this light-filled home is architecturally inspired and pristinely presented with modern finishes...

Sapphire Beach Address Without the Price Tag...

1/6 Beachside Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $470,000

Perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac and boarded by quality homes this property is just a short 300 metre walk from the sands of Sapphire Beach and would...

Sapphire Beachfront Apartment...

37/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $420,000

Located on the third floor of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments to maximise the ocean and island views, this 3 bedroom apartment features large, open plan living and...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $309,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

Private Cottage on Huge 1,600m2 Block

4 Weir Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Looking for a project? This delightful timber cottage of yesteryear is with character and potential to shine. Located in beautiful Nana Glen, just 25 minutes drive...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

A taste of the country life without the hard work

HERITAGE PARK: This home on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide has everything you love about semi-rural living.

Get a taste of the country life without all the hard work

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Award win for local real estate agents

WINNERS: The Nolan Partners team accept the Regional Boutique Agency of the Year at the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards.

Local agents win sales awards

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!